People and Industry News: July 2020

Industry News

Due to the business effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, REFRIGERATED SOLUTIONS GROUP has begun the process of closing its facility in New Albany, Miss.

ATLANTIC NATURAL FOODS LLC will expand its plant-based meal solutions (Hawaiian Bowl and Ultimate Vegetarian Chili) and ramp up production in U.S. and Thailand, after seeing 40% year-on-year growth.

Swiss BÜHLER GROUP and PREMIER TECH have formed a new global partnership, which will allow Bühler to access Premier Tech’s technologies in bagging and palletizing either through the newly created PT-Bühler joint venture in China, or directly through Premier Tech’s facilities for high-end food, feed and grain markets.

EAGLE GENOMICS reported that CARGILL has signed a multi-year platform agreement to enable the digital transformation of microbiome and life sciences R&D across its global locations.

HIGHLANDER PARTNERS announced the sale of CHICAGO CUSTOM FOODS to SAUER BRANDS INC., a portfolio company of Falfurrias Capital Partners.

IFSQN (International Food Safety & Quality Network) launched a new SQF implementation package for food storage and distribution operations, which is based on the requirements of the SQF Food Safety Code for Storage and Distribution Edition 8.1.



People News

BLACK & VEATCH hired CARRIE WOEHLER as a project manager and DAVID ZISKIND as director of engineering, supporting the company’s NextGen Ag business unit.

GOLDEN STATE FOODS promoted CHAD BUECHEL to president of KanPak U.S., where he will establish and execute the company’s strategic growth plan.

CLIF BAR & CO. named SALLY GRIMES as its new CEO. Grimes most recently served as group president at Tyson Foods, where she was responsible for the $10 billion prepared foods business.

SPEE-DEE PACKAGING MACHINERY appointed 25-year veteran, MARK NAVIN, to vice president of sales.

AHOLD DELHAIZE USA appointed IRA KRESS to president of Giant Food.

KALSEC appointed MARK STAPLES as executive director of marketing.

KATE FARMS appointed CASEY BAUER as its executive vice president of product and operations.