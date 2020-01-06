People and Industry News: January 2020

Industry News

GLOBAL COLD CHAIN ALLIANCE

The GLOBAL COLD CHAIN ALLIANCE recognized three companies for their excellence in cold storage facility construction, and are finalists for its 2019 Built by the Best Award: PIMUS BUILDERS for its United States Cold Storage project in Denton, Texas; TIPPMANN INNOVATION for Wolverine Packing Company in Detroit, Mich.; and UNITED INSULATED STRUCTURES CORP. for United States Cold Storage in Lebanon, Indiana.

MOLSON COORS

MOLSON COORS adopted a revitalization plan where it will modernize its brewery footprint, consolidate its North American headquarters to Chicago, cut 500 office jobs, streamline its leadership team, produce other beverages and change its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company. Visit molsoncoors.com for more info.

HY-TECH ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS

HY-TECH ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS purchased two Chicago area gear companies: BLAZ-MAN GEAR and GEAR PRODUCTS.

CRB

CRB opened its 17th office in Marshfield, Wisconsin.

ODVA

ODVA announced that Steven Fales joined the organization as its director of marketing.

OAL

UK-based OAL has partnered with STATCO-DSI PROCESS SYSTEMS to distribute OAL’s steam infusion Vaction pump technology in the U.S.

EMERSON

EMERSON’S fluid control & pneumatics facility in Florham Park, N.J. was recognized by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection for its leadership in Environmental Stewardship.

DORNER

DORNER’S facility in Guadalajara, Mexico is expanding its manufacturing capabilities by building its 2200 Series modular belt conveyor for Latin American customers.

FLEXCO

FLEXCO broke ground on a new facility in Walker, Mich.

MHS

MHS GLOBAL doubled the size of its global headquarters near Louisville, Ky. to 400,000 sq-ft.

SIEMENS

SIEMENS is planning the acquisition of Edge technology from U.S. company, PIXEOM, to strengthen the former’s Industrial Edge portfolio.



People News

DANFOSS DRIVES

DANFOSS DRIVES named IAN BARRIE as its new head of sales for the Americas. With a 25-year history at Danfoss, Barrie was most recently head of global key accounts.

FOREMOST FARMS

FOREMOST FARMS USA named GREG SCHLAFER as president & chief executive officer. Schlafer assumes leadership following the retirement of MICHAEL DOYLE.

MATRIX PACKAGING

MATRIX PACKAGING named MARC WOLF as its new general manager, replacing MARC WILLDEN, who retired. Wolf served as business development manager for packaging OEM business B&R Automation.

MENASHA CORPORATION

MENASHA CORPORATION appointed MICHAEL K. WAITE to its board. Waite, who served the company for 37 years, had retired in 2018.

READING BAKERY SYSTEMS

READING BAKERY SYSTEMS (RBS) promoted CAMERON JOHNSTON to director of engineering, MICHAEL SNARSKI to manager of RBS Science and Information Center, STEVEN MOYA to process engineer, and ANDREW M. TORRES to process technician at the RBS Innovation Center.