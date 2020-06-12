People and Industry News: June 2020

Industry News

AVEVA has acquired MESENTER, a production accounting software provider, to complete AVEVA’s Value Chain Optimization solution. AVEVA also announced a new partnership with AXONIFY to offer AI-powered micro-learning solutions for industrial operations staffs.

SAFETYCHAIN announced a strategic agreement with EUROFINS FOOD ASSURANCE to deliver a remote certification solution to customers in North America, allowing food suppliers to cope with COVID-19 travel and social distancing restrictions.

BOLTHOUSE FARMS entered into an agreement to acquire Arizona-based ROUSSEAU FARMING CO.’S carrot operations.

STANDEX REFRIGERATED SOLUTIONS GROUP reached a definitive agreement to sell its MASTER-BILT and NOR-LAKE refrigeration businesses to TEN OAKS GROUP, a firm focused on corporate divestitures.

KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES completed the merger of its consolidated subsidiaries in the U.S., including U.S. Water Services Inc., Kurita America Inc., Fremont Industries and Global Water Services Holding Company Inc. The newly combined company will be known as KURITA AMERICA INC. and will be headquartered in St. Michael, Minn.



People News

ERIEZ appointed LUKAS GUENTHARDT president and CEO. Guenthardt fills this role following Timothy Shuttleworth, who retired after serving as president and CEO since 2004.

The CONSUMER GOODS FORUM said PETER FREEDMAN will step down as managing director, and WAI-CHAN CHAN, senior partner and co-leader of the retail and consumer goods practice at Oliver Wyman, will assume the role. He has more than 25 years of retail and CPG experience.

ALLIED ELECTRONICS & AUTOMATION named MANISHA KADOCHE as CFO, KATIE CARTWRIGHT as VP of human resources and JESSIE DEARIEN as VP of marketing.

TOMPKINS INTERNATIONAL appointed DENNY MCKNIGHT at its new CEO after former CEO and founder JIM TOMPKINS stepped down after 45 years in that job. Tompkins will remain as chairman.

NACS appointed BRIAN KIMMEL as its executive vice president, COO and CFO.

NEOGEN reports that JAMES HERBERT resigned as chairman and has been succeeded by JIM BOREL.