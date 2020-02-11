People and Industry News: February 2020

Industry News

PEPSICO

PEPSICO entered into a definitive agreement to acquire BFY BRANDS, the maker of PopCorners snacks. Upon closing, BFY Brands will report into PepsiCo’s FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA division.

TIPPMANN INNOVATION

TIPPMANN INNOVATION was named the recipient of the CONTROLLED ENVIRONMENT BUILDING ASSOCIATION’S Built-by-the-Best Award for its Detroit project with Wolverine Packing Co.

CANPACK

CANPACK, a manufacturer operating in the global primary packaging market, opened its new aluminum beverage can facility in Tocancipa, Colombia.

CYBERTROL ENGINEERING

CYBERTROL ENGINEERING, a control, information and industrial IT integration firm, has acquired ESE INC., a system integrator in the food and beverage industry. Both companies are Rockwell Automation Solution Partners.

TENABLE INC.

Cyber exposure company TENABLE INC. has acquired INDEGY LTD., a provider of industrial cybersecurity solutions across operational technology environments.

BÜHLER

BÜHLER GROUP graduated its 8,000th apprentice, MICHAEL DÖRIG, who trained as a polymechanic. The 100-year-old company now has 600 apprentices in training at 25 worldwide locations.

MARSH BELLOFRAM

MARSH BELLOFRAM announced the sale of its KING-GAGE division to NOSHOK INC., a maker of measurement solutions headquartered in

Berea, Ohio.

BECKHOFF AUTOMATION

BECKHOFF AUTOMATION was awarded best “process and packaging solution or project” award for its eXtended Transport System (XTS) Hygienic at the 2019 U.K. Food Processing Awards held in Coventry.

SOUTHEASTERN MILLS INC.

SOUTHEASTERN MILLS INC. has acquired Salt Lake City, Utah-based JMH PREMIUM.

VAC-U-MAX

VAC-U-MAX, supplier of bulk material handling equipment and industrial vacuum cleaning systems, celebrated its 65th anniversary, while President STEVE PENDLETON celebrated his 50th work anniversary, having started in sales.



People News

REILY FOODS COMPANY

The REILY FOODS COMPANY appointed WILLIAM B. REILY IV president and CEO. The 117-year-old company was founded by Reily’s great-grandfather in 1902.

CHL SYSTEMS

CHL SYSTEMS, an automation solutions provider, promoted AARON LORAH to general manager, leading all project management, engineering, manufacturing and technical services.

PRODUCE MARKETING ASSOCIATION

PRODUCE MARKETING ASSOCIATION reported DR. MAX TEPLITSKI has accepted the role of chief science officer.

CHARLES ROSS & SON CO.

CHARLES ROSS & SON CO. appointed KEN LANGHORN as its vice president of sales. He joined ROSS in 1998.

ALBERTSONS COMPANIES

ALBERTSONS COMPANIES named CHRIS RUPP EVP and chief customer & digital officer. Rupp previously served as general manager of Microsoft’s Xbox Business Engineering team.

MERITECH

MERITECH appointed PAUL BARNHILL as chief technology officer and TROY HALE as vice president of operations.

FRISTAM PUMPS USA

FRISTAM PUMPS USA promoted DAN JOHNSON to the position of application engineer.