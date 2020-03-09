People and Industry News: March 2020

Industry News

PEPSICO

PEPSICO plans to achieve 100% renewable electricity for its U.S. direct operations this year, building on the company’s global progress in switching to renewable electricity around the world.

MULTIVAC

MULTIVAC broke ground on its 33,000-sq.-ft. logistics center in Kansas City, Mo., to use space and human resources more efficiently. The facility will allow the company to consolidate an external warehouse and on-site spare parts into one location.

SPX CORPORATION

SPX CORPORATION’S subsidiary, THE MARLEY COMPANY, purchased PATTERSON-KELLEY, a commercial boiler and water heater manufacturer and distributor.

HANDTMANN GROUP

The HANDTMANN GROUP (headquartered in Biberach, Germany) acquired the INOTEC GROUP, a mixing and emulsifying technologies manufacturer.

TRICORBRAUN

TRICORBRAUN acquired PACKAGING SOLUTIONS INC., a Minneapolis-based rigid packaging distributor.

KEY TECHNOLOGY

KEY TECHNOLOGY acquired HERBERT SOLUTIONS, a supplier of sorting and processing equipment for root crops.

JPG RESOURCES

JPG RESOURCES, a food and beverage innovation and commercialization group, opened its first New York City office.

PROCESSPRO

PROCESSPRO, announced that INNOVATIVE FREEZE-DRIED FOOD, a diversified food freeze dryer manufacturer in Washington, selected its global ERP solution.

BÜHLER GROUP

BÜHLER GROUP sold its flour ingredient business to BAKELS, a bakery ingredient and application solutions manufacturer and distributor.

PERDUE FARMS

PERDUE FARMS has launched a new e-commerce website that will offer a selection of its family of brands for sale directly to consumers at PerdueFarms.com.

BOSCH PACKAGING TECHNOLOGY

BOSCH PACKAGING TECHNOLOGY has renamed itself SYNTEGON with company headquarters in Waiblingen, Germany.



People News

TETRA PAK

TETRA PAK named JEFF FIELKOW as president and CEO of Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada. He previously held dual positions of managing director of Tetra Pak Vietnam and vice president of sustainability for Tetra Pak’s Asia Pacific region.

CALIFORNIA GIANT BERRY FARMS

CALIFORNIA GIANT BERRY FARMS promoted JOE BARSI to president after serving two years as COO.

ADMIX INC.

ADMIX INC. announced that MIKE RIZZO has been appointed CEO. He succeeds founder and CEO Lou Beaudette, who retired in January.

NATURIPE FARMS

NATURIPE FARMS appointed JIM ROBERTS to its newly created position of president of sales.

HENNY PENNY

HENNY PENNY promoted STEVE MAGGARD to president and RYAN KUTTER to senior vice president.

GODIVA CHOCOLATIER

GODIVA CHOCOLATIER appointed AMY ZUCKERMAN as its chief people officer.

BETTCHER INDUSTRIES

BETTCHER INDUSTRIES appointed TIM SWANSON as its new CEO.

TURKEY HILL

TURKEY HILL appointed JIM STERBENZ as its chief commercial officer. He will oversee all commercial operations, including sales, consumer marketing and product development.