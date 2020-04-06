People and Industry News: April 2020

Industry News

CAMBRIAN INNOVATION

CAMBRIAN INNOVATION, provider of distributed wastewater and resource recovery solutions, acquired BASWOOD, a supplier of sustainable wastewater technologies.

RETA

The REFRIGERATING ENGINEERS AND TECHNICIANS ASSOCIATION (RETA) and SMITHFIELD FOODS announced RedWhiteandCool, an initiative focused on recruiting, training and hiring transitioning military veterans into the growing and highly sustainable natural refrigeration industry as refrigeration technicians.

ARDENT MILLS

ARDENT MILLS purchased ANDEAN NATURALS’ quinoa sourcing, cleaning and packaging operation in Yuba City, Calif.

PACKERS CHEMICAL INC.

PACKERS CHEMICAL INC., now PSSI CHEMICAL INNOVATIONS, unveiled its new name, logo and website, as a division of the master PSSI brand.

CIMCORP

CIMCORP has formed a new subsidiary—CIMCORP IBERIA S.L.—based in Madrid and appointed Jarkko Hakkarainen as its general manager.

BINMASTER

BINMASTER joined the K-STATE BULK SOLIDS INNOVATION CENTER (BSIC) as it shapes the future for bulk solids industry professionals.

NEOGEN CORP.

NEOGEN CORP. acquired UK-based ABTEK BIOLOGICALS LTD., a developer and supplier of culture media supplements and microbiology technologies

DEVANCO FOODS

DEVANCO FOODS announced an acquisition agreement that will give the company exclusive rights to all patents and intellectual property for SCHMACON beef bacon.

BENGAL MACHINE

BENGAL MACHINE—parent company of Schutte Hammermill, CM Shredder and Schutte Motion—acquired majority interest in CSE BLISS MANUFACTURING.

EMERSON

EMERSON is partnering with Ghent University (UGent) and University College Ghent (HOGENT) in Ghent, Belgium, to revamp, automate and modernize a pilot brewery, including providing equipment and support services.



People News

BURNS & MCDONNELL

BURNS & MCDONNELL hired JEREMY KLYSEN for its Minneapolis-St. Paul office to assist in delivering food and consumer good facility solutions, specifically for cold storage and food distribution facilities.

FRISTAM PUMPS

FRISTAM PUMPS appointed DAVID KELLIN to applications engineer and ZACH WINTERHALTER to regional sales manager, and promoted JEFF MICKELSON to customer service representative and ZACH SUARDINI to OEM manager.

WELCH’S

WELCH’S appointed CHRIS CASWELL as chief financial officer. He recently served as COO and CFO at Clarks Americas.

CLAYCO

CLAYCO, a full-service A&E/C firm, hired WAHEED KHAN as its director of process engineering, food and beverage.

DIVERSIFIED FOODSERVICE SUPPLY

DIVERSIFIED FOODSERVICE SUPPLY appointed JEFF KING to president and chief executive officer as former CEO Bob Aiken retired.

PSSI

PSSI named MIKE NEWLAND Midland Division VP.

ANUE WATER TECHNOLOGIES

ANUE WATER TECHNOLOGIES named GREG BOCK VP general manager.