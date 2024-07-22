A Listeria monocytogenes outbreak connected to sliced deli meat has sickened at least 28 people across 12 states and resulted in two deaths, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.

The agency says people sickened by listeria have recounted eating meat that was sliced at deli counters, including ham, turkey and liverwurst. Investigators are collecting information to determine the specific products that may be contaminated.

States with reported cases Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin. The CDC collected sick people’s samples between May 29 and July 5. All 28 people with reported cases were hospitalized. One person in Illinois and one in New Jersey have died.

The CDC says listeria spreads easily among deli equipment, surfaces, hands and food. Refrigeration does not kill Listeria, but reheating to a high enough temperature before eating will kill any germs that may be on these meats.

Listeria is especially harmful to people who are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or with weakened immune systems. CDC recommends people at higher risk for listeriosis avoid eating meats sliced at the deli or heat them to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot before eating.