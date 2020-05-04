People and Industry News: May 2020
Industry News
DURAVANT
DURAVANT, which also owns Key Technology, signed an agreement to acquire WOODSIDE ELECTRONICS CORP., a manufacturer of optical color and defect sorting equipment.
TREEHOUSE FOODS
TREEHOUSE FOODS has reorganized from three divisions based on product category to two divisions based on market dynamics—Snacking and Beverages and Meal Preparation.
WILDEN
WILDEN donated a 38 mm (1 1/2-in.) Pro-Flo SHIFT Saniflo FDA Series Air-Operated Double-Diaphragm (AODD) pump with pure-fuse diaphragms to the Food Processing Laboratory at FRESNO STATE UNIVERSITY.
KERRY
KERRY has expanded its nonallergenic and organic plant protein capability by acquiring the Spanish company PEVESA BIOTECH.
PEPSICO
PEPSICO has agreed to acquire ROCKSTAR ENERGY BEVERAGES for $3.85 billion.
RICH PRODUCTS
RICH PRODUCTS has acquired RIZZUTO FOODS (pizza dough), two TreeHouse Foods manufacturing plants (Lodi, Calif., and Fridley, Minn.) and MOREY’S SEAFOOD (Plymouth, Minn.).
MOUNT FRANKLIN FOODS
MOUNT FRANKLIN FOODS acquired the assets of ARRO CORP.’S food processing and ingredients divisions, and will operate as ELEMENT FOOD SOLUTIONS.
BROOKLYN FOOD AND BEVERAGE
BROOKLYN FOOD AND BEVERAGE entered into a brand management agreement with CASCADIA MANAGING BRANDS to increase distribution nationwide.
KEURIG DR PEPPER
KEURIG DR PEPPER entered into an agreement with NESTLÉ USA to manufacture and distribute STARBUCKS branded coffee in K-Cup pods in the U.S. and Canada.
BINMASTER
BINMASTER signed a direct license agreement with EMERSON for an exclusive license to manufacture and distribute BinMaster’s 3D Solids Scanner level sensor and associated software.
People News
MOTION INDUSTRIES
MOTION INDUSTRIES promoted GREG COOK to executive vice president and chief financial officer. Cook joined the company as senior vice president and CFO in 2016.
TROPICALE FOODS
TROPICALE FOODS appointed STEVEN SCHILLER as its CEO, succeeding Ruben Gutierrez, Tropicale’s founder and former CEO, who remains as VP of new business development and serves on the board.
AIB INTERNATIONAL
AIB INTERNATIONAL announced the retirement of president and CEO ANDRE BIANE, who will leave at the end of this year after seven years of service.
SUBWAY RESTAURANTS
SUBWAY RESTAURANTS named MIKE KAPPITT to fill its newly created role of chief operating and insights officer.
FONTERRA
FONTERRA Chairman JOHN MONAGHAN will retire as a director of the co-operative when his current 3-year term ends in November.
ADM
ADM named TEDD KRUSE president, ADM Milling.
GRAHAM PACKAGING
GRAHAM PACKAGING hired BALAJI JAYASEELAN to serve as director of sustainability and regulatory affairs.
