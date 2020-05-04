People and Industry News: May 2020



Industry News

DURAVANT

DURAVANT, which also owns Key Technology, signed an agreement to acquire WOODSIDE ELECTRONICS CORP., a manufacturer of optical color and defect sorting equipment.

TREEHOUSE FOODS

TREEHOUSE FOODS has reorganized from three divisions based on product category to two divisions based on market dynamics—Snacking and Beverages and Meal Preparation.

WILDEN

WILDEN donated a 38 mm (1 1/2-in.) Pro-Flo SHIFT Saniflo FDA Series Air-Operated Double-Diaphragm (AODD) pump with pure-fuse diaphragms to the Food Processing Laboratory at FRESNO STATE UNIVERSITY.

KERRY

KERRY has expanded its nonallergenic and organic plant protein capability by acquiring the Spanish company PEVESA BIOTECH.

PEPSICO

PEPSICO has agreed to acquire ROCKSTAR ENERGY BEVERAGES for $3.85 billion.

RICH PRODUCTS

RICH PRODUCTS has acquired RIZZUTO FOODS (pizza dough), two TreeHouse Foods manufacturing plants (Lodi, Calif., and Fridley, Minn.) and MOREY’S SEAFOOD (Plymouth, Minn.).

MOUNT FRANKLIN FOODS

MOUNT FRANKLIN FOODS acquired the assets of ARRO CORP.’S food processing and ingredients divisions, and will operate as ELEMENT FOOD SOLUTIONS.

BROOKLYN FOOD AND BEVERAGE

BROOKLYN FOOD AND BEVERAGE entered into a brand management agreement with CASCADIA MANAGING BRANDS to increase distribution nationwide.

KEURIG DR PEPPER

KEURIG DR PEPPER entered into an agreement with NESTLÉ USA to manufacture and distribute STARBUCKS branded coffee in K-Cup pods in the U.S. and Canada.

BINMASTER

BINMASTER signed a direct license agreement with EMERSON for an exclusive license to manufacture and distribute BinMaster’s 3D Solids Scanner level sensor and associated software.



People News

MOTION INDUSTRIES

MOTION INDUSTRIES promoted GREG COOK to executive vice president and chief financial officer. Cook joined the company as senior vice president and CFO in 2016.

TROPICALE FOODS

TROPICALE FOODS appointed STEVEN SCHILLER as its CEO, succeeding Ruben Gutierrez, Tropicale’s founder and former CEO, who remains as VP of new business development and serves on the board.

AIB INTER­NATIONAL

AIB INTER­NATIONAL announced the retirement of president and CEO ANDRE BIANE, who will leave at the end of this year after seven years of service.

SUBWAY RESTAURANTS

SUBWAY RESTAURANTS named MIKE KAPPITT to fill its newly created role of chief operating and insights officer.

FONTERRA

FONTERRA Chairman JOHN MONAGHAN will retire as a director of the co-operative when his current 3-year term ends in November.

ADM

ADM named TEDD KRUSE president, ADM Milling.

GRAHAM PACKAGING

GRAHAM PACKAGING hired BALAJI JAYASEELAN to serve as director of sustainability and regulatory affairs.