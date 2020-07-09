Mobilair M500-2 portable screw compressor

Kaeser Compressors - us.kaeser.com

Designed to deliver up to 1600 cfm, Mobilair M500-2 has a pressure range of 60 to 150 psig and is powered by a 600 hp Caterpillar C18 diesel engine that meets Tier 4 Final exhaust emission standards. Operating status and maintenance conditions can be remotely monitored via laptop, smart phone or tablet. It can be started remotely; geofencing feature can be used to prevent unauthorized use.