Clear Glass Ergo Food Jars

Design Snapshot: Made with flint glass, the cylindrical shape of the Bruni Glass Ergo Food Jar will give products artisan appeal. Available in 7-oz. and 10-oz. capacities, the Ergo jar offers ample space for labeling while allowing customers to see the product inside. Ergo jars feature a deep lug finish and are not compatible with screw-top caps. A lug finish consists of several tapered ridges designed to mate and require only a partial turn to seal the cap. Caps include a PVC-free Blue Seal closure gasket which keeps product safe from contaminants.