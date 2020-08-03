Heinkel Group USA - www.heinkelusa.com

BOLZ Cylindro Conical Dryer CCD is used as a vacuum contact dryer and evaporator, as well as a sterilizer or alkalizer. Products processed range from slurries and pastes to filter cakes, granulates and powders. The vessel is heated by a jacket, half-pipe coils or pillow plates using heat carriers such as hot water, (saturated) steam or thermal oil. Cold spots are prevented by heating the complete dryer, and an insulating jacket keeps the heat inside the dryer while offering operator protection against injury.