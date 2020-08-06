Recalls and health alerts about onions likely linked to a salmonella outbreak are expanding to include various fresh salads, sandwiches, snack packs and diced vegetables.

The products contain onions recalled by Thomson International Inc. that may be contaminated with Salmonella Newport. Health investigators say onions from the company are a likely cause of illnesses of about 400 people in the 34 states.

The USDA warned against eating some products from Taylor Farms, and the same company recalled additional products from Kroger and Walmart that contained onions included in the Thomson International recall. These recalled Taylor Farms Texas products were shipped to some Kroger stores in Texas and Louisiana:

Taylor Farms Macaroni Salad, 9.9 oz., UPC code 030223015642, best by 8/5/2020 or 8/6/2020, lot codes TFD212 or TFD213.

Taylor Farms Rotini Pasta Salad, 10 oz., UPC code 030223002789, best by 8/5/2020 or 8/6/2020, lot codes TFD212 or TFD213.

Taylor Farms Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich, 6.25 oz., UPC code 03223028611, best by 8/3/2020 or 8/4/2020, lot codes TFD212 or TFD213.

Other recalled products were shipped to some Walmart stores in Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma and South Dakota:

Marketside Diced Yellow Onion 3/8", 8 oz. tray, UPC code 681131328739, best by 8/11/2020, lot code TFD212.

Marketside Diced Mirepoix, 10 oz. tray, UPC code 681131276511, best by 8/10/2020, lot code TFD212.

Marketside Fajita Stir Fry, 8 oz. tray, UPC code 681131093026, best by 8/10/2020, lot code TFD212.

These croissant sandwiches went some Walmart stores in Texas:

Taylor Farms Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich, 6.25 oz., UPC code 030223110095, best by 8/4/2020 or 8/5/2020, lot code TFD212 or TFD213.

Taylor Farms had not received any reports of illnesses associated with the recalled items at the time of its announcement. The recalled products were distributed from July 30 to Aug. 1.

The company urged people the throw away any recalled products. For further information from Taylor Farms, call 855-455-0098 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT weekdays.

On top of the recall, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert for ready-to-eat products made by Taylor Farms that contain meat and include the onions. The products were shipped to retail locations in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas:

7.25-oz.Sausage Breakfast Scramble Bowl, Walmart, lot code TFD212AU8 or TFD213AU8, best by 08/06/2020 or 08/07/2020.

6.2-oz. Taylor Farms Cheddar Cheese & Chicken Salad Snack Tray, Kroger, use by 08/06/20 or 08/07/20, lot code TFD212AU7 or TFD213AU7.

41.35-oz. plastic bags labeled chicken salad, Kroger, use by 08/04/20 or 08/05/20, lot code TFD212AU8 or TFD213AU8.

10-oz. Chicken Salad Deli Snack, Walmart, lot code TFD212AU3 or TFD213AU3, best by 08/06/2020 or 08/07/2020.

7.75-oz. H.E.B. Shake Rattle Bowl Southwest Salad with Chicken, best by Aug 10/2020, lot code TFD213AU20.

17.25-oz. Marketside Southwest Style Salad with Chicken, Walmart, best by 08/11/20 or 08/12/2020, lot code TFD212AU26 or TFD213AU26.

The products have establishment number P-34733 or 34733 inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed on the container.

There have been no illnesses confirmed from eating the products with meat that FSIS regulates. The agency advises people to check their refrigerators for the products and throw them away or return them to the store.

Anyone with recall questions may call Kim Earnshaw or Elizabeth Llanes with Thomson International at 661-845-1111.

To see more photos of packages included in the FSIS health alert, go to the agency’s announcement.