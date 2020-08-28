This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
This Website Uses Cookies By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to our cookie policy. Learn MoreThis website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Home » Little David LDLA-500-V2 label application system
The next version of the Little David LDLA-500-V2 apply-only labeler includes a larger color touchscreen, a faster CPU module, an open web path, improved touchscreen response, easier and simpler screen replacement, and ALP and LCIJ systems. Smart sensing controls offer precise label placements. Servo-controlled label dispensing ensures wrinkle-free application.
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.