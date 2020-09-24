Volkmann Inc. - www.volkmannusa.com

The company developed a custom unloading frame with no traditional upper section but where two bags could empty simultaneously in side-by-side configuration. Unlike the traditional hoist-based bulk bag unloading frames, in this case the bulk bags are hung in harnesses and lifted using a winch. Mobile docking stations, that included devices to ensure low dust emission during emptying, were developed to be pushed under the bulk bags. With two feeding adapters per docking station the material to be conveyed, sodium bicarbonate, is fed into the subsequent processes via a total of four VS250 vacuum conveyors, in this case loading four mixers. Each of the conveyors is capable of a conveying rate of up to 1,500 liters per hour (~1000 kg/hr).