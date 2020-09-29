Midaco Corp. - www.midaco-corp.com

Designed to meet the extraction and recovery needs for coolant, oils and emulsions with efficient filtration of chips through a separator basket of microperforated carbon steel (a 150 micron PPL filter is also provided for very fine chips), these industrial vacuum systems allow for disposal or quick reintegration of filtered lubricant and coolant. A sensor stops the vacuum when the tank is full.