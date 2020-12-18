FSIS is correcting a final rule that published on October 29, 2020, which requires official plants that process egg products to develop and implement Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) Systems and Sanitation Standard Operating Procedures (Sanitation SOPs) and to meet other sanitation requirements consistent with the agency’s meat and poultry regulations. This correction is effective December 28, 2020. The dates, certain amendatory instructions and regulatory text in FR Doc 2020-20151 (85 FR 68640), published on October 29, 2020 are being corrected.

This includes on page 68640, in the first column, the dates section is corrected to read as follows: “This rule is effective December 28, 2020, except for: Amendatory instructions 30 (§ 590.146), 32 (§ 590.149), 54 (§§ 590.500 and 590.502), 55a (§ 590.504(f) through, (n), (p), and (q)), 56–65 (§§ 590.506 through 590.560), and 66a (§ 590.570(a)), which are effective October 29, 2021; and amendatory instructions 4 (§ 417.7), 55b (§ 590.504(d) and (o)), 66b (§ 590.570), and 67 (§ 590.575), which are effective October 31, 2022. Effective December 28, 2020, §§ 591.1(a) and 591.2(b) are stayed through October 29, 2021 and §§ .590.149(b) and (c), 590.580(b)(1), 591.1(b), and 591.2(a) and (c) are stayed through October 31, 2022.”

Additionally, on page 68679, in the second column, amendatory instruction 55 and § 590.504 are corrected, and amendatory instructions 55a and 55b are added. For full corrections, see https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-26798/p-13.

Finally, on page 68680, in the second column, amendatory instruction 66 is corrected as instruction 66b, and new amendatory instructions 66 and 66a are being added. Visit https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-26798/p-25 for the full correction.