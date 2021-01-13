Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc., Evansville, Ind., has expanded its December 30, 2020, voluntary recall of certain dog and cat food products produced in its Chickasha, Okla., operations facility to include all dog and cat pet food products made with corn products, because those products may contain aflatoxin levels that exceed acceptable limits. Products were sent nationally to online distributors and retail stores nationwide.

The recalled products cover all that expire on or before July 9, 2022, depicted as “07/09/22” in the date code on the product. Products with expiration dates after 07/09/22 are not included in the recall. Aflatoxin is a toxin produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus, which can grow on corn and other grains used as ingredients in pet food. At high levels, aflatoxin can cause illness and death in pets. There have been reports of illnesses and deaths in dogs associated with certain lots of products. No human illnesses have been reported.

Out of an abundance of caution, the company has expanded this recall to cover all corn products containing pet foods with expiration dates prior to 07/09/22. If your pet shows signs of aflatoxin poisoning, including sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting jaundice (yellowish tint to the eyes, gums, or skin due to liver damage), and/or diarrhea, contact a veterinarian immediately. Provide a full diet history to your veterinarian. It may be helpful to take a picture of the pet food label, including the lot number and best buy date. Lot code information may be found on the back of bag and will appear in a three‐line code, with the top line in format: “EXP 03/03/22/05/L#/B###/HH:MM”

This recall covers only product manufactured at Midwestern Pet Food’s Chickasha, Okla., facility. Note that the unique Chickasha Facility identifier is located in the date code as an “05” and “REG. OK‐PFO‐0005” at the end of the date code.

Retailers and distributors should immediately pull recalled lots from their inventory and shelves. Do not sell or donate the recalled products. Retailers are encouraged to contact consumers who have purchased the recalled products if there is a means to do so (frequent buyer cards, etc.). Pet parents: Do not feed the recalled products to your pets or any other animals. Destroy the food in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access them. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups and storage containers. Always ensure you wash and sanitize hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that have contacted recalled food.

Contact Midwestern Pet Foods Consumer Affairs at 800‐474‐4163, ext. 455, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or by email at info@midwesternpetfoods.com for additional information. This voluntary recall is being conducted in cooperation with the FDA. All other Midwestern Pet Foods products are unaffected by this recall action.

Recalled products are as follows, with lot codes found in Expanded Recall Lot Numbers: