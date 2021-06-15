Freshpet Inc. has announced a voluntary recall of a single lot of Freshpet Select Small Dog Bite Size Beef & Egg Recipe Dog Food (1 lb. bags), with Sell by Date 10/30/2021, due to potential contamination with Salmonella. The Freshpet Team had designated this single lot for destruction, but it was inadvertently shipped to retailers in limited geographic markets between June 7 - June 10, 2021. No other Freshpet products or lot codes are impacted by this recall.

Dogs with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some dogs will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy dogs can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your dog has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

Freshpet says they have received no reports of illness, injury or adverse reaction to date and has issued this recall because of its deep commitment to the safety of pet parents and their dogs. The limited number of impacted products may have been sold at: Publix in Florida, South Carolina and Georgia, and at limited Target locations in Arizona and Southern California. Most of the product was intercepted at retailer distribution warehouses and not delivered to retail stores.

If pet parents have products matching the following description in their possession, they should stop feeding it to their dogs and dispose of it immediately. Call the company if you have any of the recalled product, Freshpet Select Small Dog Bite Size Beef & Egg Recipe Dog Food (1 lb. bags), with Sell by Date 10/30/2021, for a refund or for your convenience you may use the following link to request a refund: http://freshpet.co/ssdb21External Link Disclaimer.

Sell by Date, along with UPC code and lot code, can be found on the bottom and back of each bag.