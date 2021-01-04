Legendary Baking of Chaska, Minn., recalled a single lot of item number 7545 - French Silk Pie because of a potential undeclared pecan allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk of serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Caramel Pecan Silk Supreme pies may have been packaged in containers that otherwise identify the product as French Silk Pie and did not reveal the presence of pecans.

No other lot codes or products are impacted. There has been no illness reported to date.

Currently there are 330 pies, or less than 14% of the lot, unaccounted for at this time that were delivered to certain Village Inn restaurants in the following states: Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Wyoming. Pies were sold either whole through a retail case located within the restaurants or in slices. All the potentially affected restaurants who may have received the pies at issue have been notified. The potentially affected product can be identified as follows: Village Inn French Silk Pie, Lot Code CH20322CPS(Hour)(Minute).

Only this specific lot code is impacted. Customers are asked to remove or discard all product with the lot code listed above immediately. If customers are uncertain of the lot code, please discard product and do not consume. Contact 877-394-4147 for more information or assistance (Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST).