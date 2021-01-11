Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. has voluntarily recalled a limited number of cases of Dole Sesame Asian Chopped Salad Kits due to possible undeclared egg.

The recalled kits have UPC code 0-71430-00035-9, lot codes B364016 or B364017, and a “Best If Used By” date of 1/15/2021. The dressing and topping kit (masterpack) designed for a different Dole product was unintentionally used during a portion of the production of the salad.

Dole is coordinating closely with regulatory officials. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in association with the recall. However, people who have an allergy to eggs may have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product or products containing eggs.

The product lot code and Best if Used by Date is located on the upper right corner of each bag and the UPC code is located on the bottom right corner of the back of each bag. The impacted products were distributed in Alaska, California, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and Utah.

Consumers are advised to check product they have in their homes and discard any product matching the production description, UPC codes, product lot code and best by date listed above.

No other Dole products are included in the recall. Consumers who have any remaining product should not consume it, but rather discard it. Retailers and consumers with questions may call the Dole Consumer Center at 800-356-3111.