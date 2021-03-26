Bobo’s of Boulder, Colorado, is issuing a voluntary recall of Bobo’s Maple Pecan Oat Bars because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts should not consume these products.

Maple Pecan Bars were distributed through retail stores nationwide and through online orders at www.eatbobos.com. The lot code is 0L30112B, with a Best By date of 7/30/21 or 7/31/21. The bars are 3 oz. and may be a single bar or in a box of 12. UPC Code: 829262000210.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing peanuts was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts on the ingredient deck. No illnesses have been reported to date. No other Bobo’s product with this best buy date was impacted.

Consumers who have purchased the affected lot should return the product to where it was purchased to request an exchange or full refund if there is an allergy concern. Affected product should then be discarded in a secure place and not consumed.

For more information, please contact info@eatbobos.com.