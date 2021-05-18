JOLLY TIME Pop Corn issued a voluntary recall of select Healthy Pop® Kettle Corn 100’s (4 count) because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags.

The products covered by this recall have been regionally distributed to select retailers / warehouses listed below. JOLLY TIME Pop Corn did not distribute these recalled products to any other states.

Retailers include:

Associated Foods in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming

Independent Stores in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, Wyoming

Dillon Stores in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska

Fareway in Iowa (Sergeant Bluff location only)

Ralphs in California

Thiesen Supply Inc. in Iowa, Wisconsin

The voluntary recalled product is the JOLLY TIME Healthy Pop® Kettle Corn 100’s (4 count) Microwave Popcorn manufactured on January 25, 2021, with UPC 2819001141, Production Code 1025 (time) 3&4 and a Best Buy Date of January 25, 2022.

The recall was initiated after a customer notified the company that certain cartons of Healthy Pop Kettle Corn 100’s (4 count) were inadvertently filled with another flavor of popcorn, potentially exposing consumers to milk, an undeclared allergen.

No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date. If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, they are encouraged not to consume the product and discard it immediately. JOLLY TIME Pop Corn has informed the FDA of the action.

Consumers with the product noted above can contact JOLLY TIME Pop Corn at 1-712-239-1232 (8 am-4:45 pm CST, Monday-Friday) or via email at popcorn@jollytime.com.