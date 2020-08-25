Frito-Lay recalled a variety of sizes of Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips because the bags were filled with another flavor of chips that contain milk, an allergen for some people.

The bags, which also may be included in some variety packs, do not declare milk ingredients and range in size from 1 oz. to 15.5 oz. The products were distributed through stores, foodservice, vending and e-commerce in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The company also recalled a small number of $1.29, 1.5-oz. bags of Ruffles Original Potato Chips with the same problem. The bags filled with the incorrect flavor containing milk went to some Washington and Oregon convenience stores in a handful of towns. The Ruffles bags have a “guaranteed fresh” date listed as 22 SEP 2020, manufacturing code 34631762 listed below the price, and UPC code 28400 48228 on the back.

No allergic reactions had been reported at the time of the recall announcements.

People with the recalled chips may return them to a retailer for a refund or contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 800-352-4477 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CDT weekdays.

For the full list of the recalled barbecue chip bags, including UPC codes and best by dates, go to the recall notice from Frito-Lay North America, the convenient foods division of PepsiCo.