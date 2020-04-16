Milk allergen alert: Chicken coating recalled

Gilster-Mary Lee Corp. recalled Essential Everyday Coat & Bake Original Chicken coating because the product might contain milk that isn’t noted on labels.

The product with the possible undeclared allergen was distributed to SUPERVALU distribution centers in New Stanton, Pa.; Fort Wayne, Ind.; Urbana, Ill.; and Anniston, Ala.

The recall covers one lot of packages with UPC code 41303-01572. The 6-oz. cartons have a best by date listed as NOV 15 18 D04.

The Perryville, Mo., company became aware of the “mispackaging” after receiving a customer complaint, its recall notice says. No illnesses related to the recall had been reported at the time of the announcement.

People who bought the product should throw it away or return it to the store for a refund.

Anyone with questions can call Gilster-Mary Lee Corp. at 618-826-2361 ext. 3283 or 3035, or at 573-547-8345 ext. 2035 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CDT weekdays.