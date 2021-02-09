Spriroflow - www.spiroflow.com

The CTE bulk bag filler has a patented coned densification table for bag stability and can be customized to integrate foil or plastic bag liners, which—following a nitrogen purge and heat-sealing process—can extend stored product life. Suitable for nuts, seeds, coffee beans and dried fruits, which benefit from extended product storage. Unit comes with a built-in oxygen sensor, hygienic lance for filling the bag with nitrogen and evacuating oxygen, heat sealer and vacuum.