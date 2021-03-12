Three models—K03 Twister, the K50 Pallet Truck and the K55 Pallet Stacker—are capable of circulating around the environment using magnetic guidance or mapping navigation, based on SLAM technology. K03 has a load capacity of up to 400 kg with a rotational lifting platform that allows it to rotate itself while maintaining the absolute position of the load. K50 and K55 can move in both directions of travel and are equipped with lifting forks to transport and handle loads vertically and horizontally. www.kivnon.com