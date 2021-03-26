Food Lion is recalling select lots of Taste of Inspirations Parmesan Garlic Wing Sauce because they were mislabeled and contain an undeclared allergen (fish). The impacted products may have been purchased between February 20, 2021 – March 20, 2021, with Lot code 210305 and a Best By Date of March 5, 2022.

Customers with fish allergies who purchased the products should not consume them. All customers who purchased impacted product may return it to their local Food Lion store for a refund equal to double the purchase price in accordance with Food Lion’s “Double Your Money Back Guarantee."

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize.

In addition, Hannaford Supermarkets, in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and eastern upstate New York, is recalling select lots of the sauce because the contents of the bottle do not match the label, and have the same undeclared allergen, fish. It is the same Lot code as above, 210305 and Best By Date of March 5, 2022.

All customers who purchased the product may return the item to a Hannaford store for a full refund.