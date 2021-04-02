As product falls freely through the metal detector’s inspection zone, the unit detects metal contaminants and the contaminated portion of the product is quickly segregated from the main product flow and removed. Four new improvements to the GF metal detectors are the RT (Reduced Test) Mode; the ATS (Automatic Test System; e-Drive technology to increase the detection of smaller and spherical contaminants; and Emulation, which enables the remote monitoring of detector performance using hand-held wireless devices.

