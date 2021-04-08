Volumetric Screw Feeder holds symbol authorization for 3-A sanitary std. 81-00. Design provides accurate metering of powders in medium- to high-capacity applications. Feeders are available with screw lengths up to 60” and auger diameters from 4” to 10”. Fully demountable design offers easy disassembly and cleaning. Outlet options include ferrules, flanges, BFM® flexible sleeve fittings and plain-tube stubs. VSFO model with over-flight can improve feeding if feed materials are not free-flowing. Unit will feed material from bulk storage to a rotary magnet then to packaging.



https://materialtransfer.com/