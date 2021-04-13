The MCF PowerSaver® Dust Collector can save up to 50% in operational costs and extend bag life. An integrated blower produces medium pressure air during cleaning, eliminating the need for compressed air in the filter. The MCF is built to handle heavy dust loads including abrasive materials. With Never Miss™ Controlled-Cleaning System, the PowerSaver aligns the cleaning arm and bag segments, positioning the air nozzles to fire directly into the bags. The dust collector provides cleaning capacities up to 250,000 CFM and can handle extreme environments with temperatures reaching over 465˚ F.

