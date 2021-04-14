Servo-driven HQ Series counting and dispensing machines are designed for unmixed, single type or single flavor products. Units can be placed directly atop a packaging machine for bag filling applications or over a conveyor belt for precise positioning and discharge of product counts into common packaging platforms such as cartons, boxes, tubs or tins. Typical output is up to 5,500 individual pieces or 175 units (discharges)/min. FDA-compliant product parts offer easy operation and cleaning. Up to 3 memory flap levels are available for count separation and dispensing.