BioSpray-5 is a lightweight, ultra-portable surface sanitation system that is made to disinfect surfaces against bacteria and viruses. Suitable for applications where continuous cleaning is required, there is a need to turn around space quickly, and areas where sensitive electronic equipment is present. The system includes a CO2-based propelled system that provides better coverage than traditional pump sprayers while using less chemical volume. Due to its quick-drying characteristics, it is also safe for use around water-sensitive equipment and machinery, making it suitable for disinfecting a range of food and non-food surfaces throughout the plant.