Siemens - usa.siemens.com/anewwayofmotion

Siemens on Food Master

The company’s motion control system is designed to be easy to program and offers system simulation, integrated safety and built-in diagnostics. The company reports that early detection and elimination of programming errors allows companies to accelerate commissioning time and increase program quality.

Simulation is integrated into single engineering frame work; no additional software package is required. Allows you to test, validate and optimize your application code independent of physical hardware. Simulate and troubleshoot controller, drive axis, HMI applications and complex motion functions in a software environment. Integrated trace functionality for precise diagnosis.