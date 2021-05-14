Sysco announced two new online toolkits to its Foodie Solutions platform. The Labor & Hiring and Summer Solutions Toolkits are the latest in a series of carefully curated tools to help foodservice operators succeed while generating additional revenue and meeting consumer expectations.

Labor & Hiring Toolkit – As restaurants reopen amidst a tight labor market, the Labor & Hiring toolkit provides a comprehensive resource for hiring, training and retaining restaurant employees, including tips such as taking action on employee feedback and offering incentives to improve retention. This comprehensive toolkit also features a Q&A with two Sysco Chefs who offer suggestions and advice for restaurants as well as those looking to work in the restaurant industry.

Summer Toolkit – Consumers are eager to get out and enjoy the warm summer months and the Summer toolkit is packed with ideas to help operators drive increased revenue and guest satisfaction. From taking a vacation to attending weddings or festivals, outdoor activities will increase this summer as vaccine administration increases and restrictions continue to ease. The Summer Solutions toolkit offers creative ideas to prepare for the summer rush and welcome guests back safely.

“As the foodservice industry recovery continues to advance, Sysco Foodie Solutions toolkits feature creative ideas to support the recovery of the restaurant industry by providing solutions to generate revenue and address the unique challenges facing operators as they reopen,” said Judy Sansone, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer.

Sysco makes it easy for restaurant operators with no delivery minimums for regularly scheduled delivery days, and customers can also take advantage of free services to help market their business for the recovery, including contactless menus, signs, banners and social media support. For more information about Foodie Solutions or to become a customer, visit the Sysco Foodie website.

