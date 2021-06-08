New tight fitting conveyor concept features a quick release and disassembly of the deck, belt, motor and rollers. The new conveyor saves time, money and labor and offers a hygienic solution. During the sanitization process, machine operators simply unclip and disconnect the conveyor motor and lift out the entire assembly. In just seconds, the conveyor belt is removed, along with its components. It offers no-tool maintenance. For a super-fast to disassembly, reassembly and eliminates the risk of losing a part or a screw accidently contaminating food. The smooth, enhanced belt design eliminates noise.

Fortress Technology - www.fortresstechnology.com

