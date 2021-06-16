T30R Series is a long-range that provides detection and position feedback in extreme conditions. It is designed to be resistant to rain, snow, fog, smoke, steam, sunlight and temperature changes, as well as dust and airborne particulates. The sensor can detect objects as close as 150 mm and can measure with linearity and repeatability less than +/- 1 cm with no crosstalk risks when sensors are mounted in close proximity, according to the company. The T30R can reliably detect high-dielectric targets, like metal or large amounts of water, as well as challenging lower-dielectric materials, such as wood, rock or organic material. Sensors perform in an operating temperature range of -40°F to 149°F (-40°C to 65°C) and feature IP67-rated housings.
Banner Engineering - www.bannerengineering.com