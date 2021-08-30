OPTIMASS 1000 is designed with a close-coupled twin tube configuration with an optimized flow splitter, made to be durable and capable of handling flow rates, even with pressure fluctuations. It has hygienic process connectors and comes with a standard measuring tube. It utilizes the company’s modular electronic converters, which can be fitted across a range of flowmeters, allowing instruments to address unique applications, providing either basic functionality or high-end diagnostic capabilities.

Krohne Inc. - www.us.krohne.com