Keebler, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, is introducing a cookie innovation in celebration of the sequel to the original film "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," opening in theaters on Sept. 6.

Beginning Aug. 1, fans can shop for the limited-edition "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Dark Chocolate & Vanilla Fudge Stripes at retailers nationwide. The cookies feature dark chocolate shortbread topped with vanilla-flavored fudge stripes that mimic Beetlejuice's iconic suit.

"We're thrilled to introduce this partnership to our classic Fudge Stripes portfolio, providing a fun take on the classic black-and-white-striped suit that Beetlejuice fans know and love," says Alicia Mosley, vice president of marketing, Keebler Brand. "At Keebler, we strive to create magical moments for families, and what better way to do so than by partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery to bring some tasty moments to the highly anticipated new film."

Keebler's Limited-Edition "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Dark Chocolate & Vanilla Fudge Stripes are available at a suggested retail price of $4.80 at retailers nationwide.