The waffle experts at Eggo and the coffee connoisseurs at Two Rivers Coffee Company have united to transform waffle flavors into expertly brewed blends of Eggo Coffee.

"As a parent, there's nothing like trying to tackle the chaos of the mornings when you're running on little sleep," says Joe Beauprez, senior director of marketing for frozen foods. "Eggo Coffee is that much-needed caffeine boost families need to get through those crazy mornings, plus it pairs perfectly with our Eggo waffles for a truly satisfying and easy-to-make breakfast. We're thrilled to partner with Two Rivers Coffee so we can transform the waffle flavors fans love into the perfect cup of coffee for parents and coffee lovers alike."

Eggo's new line of coffee comes in five flavors made from 100% natural sources and 100% Arabica coffee. Available varieties include Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Toast, Maple Syrup and Vanilla.

"Many of us have fond memories of eating Eggo waffles throughout our childhood, and now, there's a whole new way to indulge in a taste of that nostalgia thanks to our Eggo Coffee," says Sam Blaney, director of marketing for Two Rivers Coffee. "Inspired by classic Eggo waffle flavors and the flair for flavor innovation at Two Rivers Coffee, each cup infuses a unique flavor that pairs perfectly with your favorite breakfast. We are sure this will fly off supermarket shelves and cannot wait for fans to get a taste soon."

Just as simple to prepare as Eggo waffles, the new coffee line is sold in coffee pods, compatible with Keurig brewers. Fans can shop the full range of flavors on Amazon, Walmart.com, Target.com and TwoRiversDirect.com, available in 12-ct. packs at a suggested retail price of $7.99 and 40-ct. single-flavor packs or 40-ct. variety packs for $24.99.