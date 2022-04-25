Quest has launched mini versions of its flagship protein bars in Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Cookies & Cream flavors.

Each Quest mini has 8g of protein, 2g net carbs, <1g of sugar, 4g of fiber, and is gluten free. Suggested MSRP is $14.99 for a box of 14 bars.

The new Quest minis are designed to be an anytime snack to eat at home, on the go or between meals.











