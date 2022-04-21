The pouches, snacks and meals are all made with plant-based, nutrient dense ingredients. Delivering on Gerber’s Climate Forward Nutrition commitment announced in 2021, the new line is also certified carbon neutral by the Carbon Trust.

With a new generation of parents, the food company says they see changing food values and an increased interest to incorporate more plant-based meals into their diets. According to FMI's 2019 U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends report, 81% of households with children include plant-based protein in meals and 40% of parents with children under 18 are incorporating more plant-based foods into their families’ diets. Plant-tastic delivers plant-based nutrition in developmentally appropriate recipes made with beans, whole grains and veggies.