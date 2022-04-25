Every Body Eat, a women and minority-owned snack company, has expanded to Whole Foods Market nationwide. With this expansion, the brand can be found in 1,300 retail doors across the U.S., along with strong distribution online. All Every Body Eat products are certified non-GMO and free from the top 14 food allergens and corn. The company’s snack thins can now be found in Whole Foods Market in three savory flavors: Fiery Chili Lime, Cheeseless and Sea Salt Chia.



These craveable thins have 0g sugar and are made with nutrient-dense ingredients suitable for plant-based, paleo, and adapted autoimmune disease diets. Ingredients for Every Body Eat products are so simple, they’re listed on the front of each package.