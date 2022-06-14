Whole Foods will now carry Afia’s best-selling frozen falafel flavors, Afia’s Traditional Falafel and Afia Garlic & Herb Falafel, at close to 400 stores nationwide.

Whole Foods marks the second national retailer with whom Afia has partnered, following Sprouts in 2021. This will allow Afia to reach more customers in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Florida, Midwest, Rocky Mountain and West Coast. Several regions are new for the company.

“Afia’s products are perfectly positioned to meet consumers’ demand for both Mediterranean cuisine, which is surging in popularity throughout the United States with shoppers drawn to its healthy properties, and the demand for affordable nutritious frozen food,” says Farrah Moussallati Sibai, CoFounder and President of Afia. “The care we take in producing our all natural frozen falafel free of any preservatives and additives, with plenty of vegan and gluten-free options, will really speak to the Whole Foods customer.”

Afia has been focused on increasing availability and awareness over the last year, fueled by their first round of investment in 2020. In 2021, Afia grew retail distribution by +250%. Adding Whole Foods to their distribution puts Afia on track to double retail distribution again this year. In May, they announced that Harris Teeter and Giant Landover will carry two of Afia’s best-selling falafel products.

“Afia is family-run and the products are a tribute to our journey,” says Moussallati Sibai. “The saying ‘Afia!” is a toast “to one’s health and well-being” and a reminder to brighten up your table while uplifting those around it.”

Afia got its start five years ago selling at one Austin farmer’s market. Today, they are in more than 2300 stores nationwide and moving to a bigger 21,000-square-feet facility in the fall. The founders set out early to introduce authentic Mediterranean recipes with a modern twist – and prioritized quality. Everything Afia produces is to Halal standards, and they made careful consideration to introduce several gluten-free and vegan options, knowing how important these areas are for shoppers.