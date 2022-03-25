Bubbies is releasing its first plant-based mochi ice cream—made with oat milk—to grocery and retail outlets in May, as well as online through the company's website.

The new plant-based Mochi flavors are Certified Vegan, Certified Gluten-Free and non-GMO Project Verified have an SRP of $5.99-$6.99 per 6-pack box and $1.49-$2 per single serve.

Flavors include:

• Plant-based Red, Ripe Strawberry Mochi – Sweet yet fresh non-dairy ice cream surrounded by sweetened mochi.

• Plant-based Rich Chocolate Mochi – Non-dairy chocolate flavored frozen dessert surrounded by sweetened mochi.

• Plant-based Alphonso Mango Mochi – Ripe mango with non-dairy ice cream and sweetened mochi.

The plant-based mochi flavors are filled with a creamy oat milk-based ice cream wrapped in sweet gluten free mochi. The choice to use oat milk comes at a time when dairy alternatives are approaching mainstream status.

According to Mintel, 40% of U.S. households use some form of dairy alternative and 40% of consumers who use dairy alternatives are using them more often than last year. Allergies, dietary restrictions, and a renewed focus on health and sustainability, continues to drive consumer interest in dairy-free milk alternatives, such as oat milk. In fact, 28% of consumers express interest in frozen novelties produced with oat milk, according to Mintel’s Ice Cream and Frozen Novelties Report from April 2021.

By combining the traditional rice-based, Japanese-inspired, sweet and delicate mochi with on-trend ice cream flavors, Bubbies is adding a twist to its frozen novelties at only 80-90 calories per piece. to new heights with twists on classic flavors that’s only 80-90 calories per piece.

Bubbies Mochi can be purchased at select Whole Foods Market, Publix Super Markets, Sprouts Farmers Market, Safeway, H-E-B, Gelson’s Market locations, online via the brand’s website, and many other retailers across the country.