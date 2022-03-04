Fermented Food Holdings (FFH), established in late 2021, has acquired fermented-food brands Wildbrine and Bubbies. The fermented-foods category is expanding rapidly, expected to reach 10% CAGR by 2025.

Bubbies Fine Foods, located in Ventura, California, is known for its flagship product: naturally fermented dill pickles. Over the years, the company has expanded its product offering to other fermented and pickled products, such as Bread & Butter Pickles, Sauerkraut, Relish, and Horseradish. All are made with time-tested old-world methods, using only natural ingredients, and emphasizing a distinctive zesty taste.

Wildbrine, located in Santa Rosa, California, is a producer of Sauerkrauts, Kimchi, Srirachas and Salsas. In 2021, the company launched wildCREAMERY, a dairy alternative brand that uses Wildbrine’s fermentation expertise to develop the cultures that flavor the wildCREAMERY plant-based alternatives, which include sour cream, cream cheese, dips, and butters.

FFH will continue to build on the success of both the Wildbrine and Bubbies brands through its partnership with Taylor Farms, the largest fresh vegetable grower and processor in the United States. Taylor Farms is a strategic minority equity investor in FFH and will help optimize FFH’s supply chain.

“We see a huge opportunity to bring together the operating disciplines of traditional CPG businesses with the passion and innovation of entrepreneurial teams, and a fresh approach to connecting with our consumers,” said FFH co-founder Oliver Joost, formerly Head of Kraft Heinz Ingredients. “We learned from experience the absolute priority of establishing deep trust with retailers.”

Co-founder and former CFO of PepsiCo Brazil, Marcelo Marim, added, “Ultimately, franchises are built by a capable and cohesive team that is backed by long-term patient capital to keep investing in growing a category leader and a strong, modern business franchise. We are owner-operators who build for the very long term.”