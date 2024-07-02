Home Market Foods (HMF) announced the purchase of the former Carla’s Pasta production plant in South Windsor, Conn. HMF is expected to invest more than $70 million to build out the site, transforming it into a state-of-the-art meat production facility. By year-end 2027, HMF estimates that the company will create 210 jobs to operate the South Windsor facility. This expansion comes as part of the company's strategic plan to expand its production capabilities, innovate and meet strong demand for its meal solutions products.

The updated facility, which is planned to open in June 2025, will be equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and cutting-edge technology to ensure the highest quality and food safety standards throughout the production process. The company will incorporate energy-efficient systems and waste reduction measures into the facility.

After a comprehensive nationwide site search, the decision to locate the new plant in the state of Connecticut was driven by several factors, including the availability of skilled labor, favorable business climate, proximity to key distribution channels and support from the Town of South Windsor and State of Connecticut.

“Home Market Foods is thrilled to expand our manufacturing operations to the state of Connecticut which has a long-standing record of hosting some of the greatest manufacturing companies in the country and to work so closely with the Town of South Windsor to expand its base of jobs and community support,” says CEO Doug Atamian. "This new plant represents a significant opportunity for Home Market Foods to further expand our manufacturing capabilities and to advance our meal solutions innovation to meet the growing needs of our consumers throughout North America.”

HMF’s new plant is expected to create hundreds of local job opportunities. The company has already begun recruiting for various positions, including engineers, maintenance workers, managers, technicians, warehouse and production line workers. HMF is also hiring for a variety of professional and technical positions in its Norwood, Mass., plant.