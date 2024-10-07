Canada-based Clark Foods is expanding into the U.S. market with a line of gourmet baked beans.

From savory to sweet, each product is designed to cater to consumer's diverse palates, yet be practical options for busy lifestyles. Flavors include:

Apple Bacon Mesquite: A fusion of smoky bacon and sweet apple in savory beans.

Root Beer: Classic beans infused with the fizzy delight of root beer.

Maple Chipotle: Bold chipotle heat complemented by rich, sweet maple syrup.

Chili Lime: Zesty lime tang mingled with spicy chili goodness.

Buffalo Style: Hearty baked beans ignited with fiery buffalo sauce.

Peach Honey Habanero: Sweet peach and honey harmonize with fiery habanero heat.

The company also announced its strategic distribution arrangement with UNFI and KeHE, two wholesale distributors. These partnerships mark a significant milestone for Clark Foods, ensuring availability and accessibility of its products throughout the U.S. market.

"We are delighted to bring Clark Foods' line of gourmet baked beans to the discerning tastes of American consumers,” says Rob McKenzie, president and CEO of Clark Foods. “Our collaboration with UNFI and KeHE underscores our commitment to delivering unmatched quality and flavor to customers nationwide, and our flavors are specifically designed to challenge the status quo and provide a fresh perspective on a classic dish. With our unique approach to product development, we aim to redefine the standard of gourmet indulgence and inspire consumers to expect the unexpected. In an industry that has otherwise seen little innovation in the baked beans category, we believe that it is finally time to let Americans in on the secret that Canadians have been enjoying for 147 years."

Clark Foods' baked beans is available for purchase at leading retailers nationwide, including ShopRite, Hannaford, Redner's Markets, Associated Grocers of New England, Shoppers Food, Strack & Van Til and Market District.