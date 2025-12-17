Michigan Milk Producers Association Acquires Dairy Plant, Expands Ultrafiltered Milk Production

The Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) has acquired Leprino Foods’ plant in Remus, Michigan, to add cottage cheese production to MMPA’s product mix.

“This acquisition represents a meaningful step forward in MMPA’s long-term strategy to grow our cooperative, invest in Michigan’s dairy industry and deliver increased value to our members,” says Joe Diglio, president and CEO of MMPA. “With our longstanding familiarity with the Remus facility and deep ties to the surrounding community, we are excited about this opportunity to revitalize operations and bring new products to market.”

The Remus plant has a long history with MMPA, originally purchased by the cooperative in 1983. Leprino Foods began operating it in 1987, and in 2006, it assumed full ownership of the facility. In early 2024, MMPA worked with Leprino Foods to shift the plant’s product mix to fit Leprino’s business needs.

“For decades, MMPA has been — and will continue to be— an important business partner for Leprino,” says Lance FitzSimmons, Leprino Foods’ president and CEO. “We are pleased that we have been able to successfully transfer ownership of the Remus facility back to MMPA, where it will have the opportunity to be a productive asset for the community and for Michigan dairy farmers for many years to come.”

In addition to this acquisition, MMPA is expanding ultrafiltered milk production capabilities at its Ovid, Michigan facility. This enhancement adds 3 million pounds of daily processing capacity to the facility and builds on MMPA’s existing ultrafiltered milk capacity in Constantine, Michigan.

“These projects are a direct result of the commitment and investment of our member-owners, and we’re proud to see that dedication fueling new growth,” says Doug Chapin, MMPA board chairman. “We’re excited to respond to the resurgence in demand for cottage cheese with a product that reflects our high standards, and to build on the strong performance of our ultrafiltered milk produced in Constantine. Together, these investments position MMPA to serve our customers more competitively and ensure long-term value for our members.”

These projects reinforce MMPA’s leadership in providing high-protein dairy ingredients and meets growing consumer demand. With both projects receiving funding from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, it reflects a shared commitment to investing in value-added dairy processing across the Great Lakes region.