This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
This Website Uses Cookies By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to our cookie policy. Learn MoreThis website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Home » Warren Controls: Electrically actuated valves
The E5800 Series features bolted bonnets and cage-retained seats in rugged, high-efficiency bodies of steel or stainless steel for ease of maintenance in a variety of trim materials and port sizes. The equal percentage and linear plugs provide modulating control of a wide array of fluids. It is suitable for food and beverage and performs for temperatures from -20 to 800°F.