The E5800 Series features bolted bonnets and cage-retained seats in rugged, high-efficiency bodies of steel or stainless steel for ease of maintenance in a variety of trim materials and port sizes. The equal percentage and linear plugs provide modulating control of a wide array of fluids. It is suitable for food and beverage and performs for temperatures from -20 to 800°F.

Warren Controls 

www.WarrenControls.com