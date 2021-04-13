ILEA 2900E Series is suitable for the food and beverage industry with valves made for moderate pressure drops and temperatures ranging from -20° to 400°F. Available in four styles—2-way balanced, 2-way unbalanced, 3-way mixing and 3-way diverting—sizes range from 2.5" to 10" with ANSI Class II, III and IV leakage and with a rangeability of 50:1. Cast-iron body comes in ANSI Class 125 lb. and 250 lb. with flange ends and bronze, 300SS, 17-4pH and Alloy 6 trims.